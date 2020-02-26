Not only did High Point’s Camryn Brown score 23 points. She dished out seven assists, and partly as a result of her efforts. The Panthers were able to defeat Presbyterian 79-71 at Templeton Center on Tuesday night at Templeton Center.
Tionna Carter scored 28 points and Trinity Johnson 24 in a losing cause.
The Blue Hose took a brief 54-51 lead in the third quarter following a layup from Johnson at 4:57. Brown quickly tied the game with a three, and High Point used a 10-1 run over the next three minutes to take a 61-55 lead following a layup from Edwards at 1:47. The offenses traded baskets before the horn, and the visitors held a six-point lead, 66-59, headed into the fourth.
After trading baskets early in the fourth, Skyler Curran sank a big three at 2:22 to extend the Panthers lead, 75-67. As they did all night, Johnson and Carter came up with big baskets for PC and cut the lead down to four, 75-71, with 47 seconds remaining. However forced to foul, High Point (13-13, 11-6 Big South) sank its free throws and held on to win.
Presbyterian (10-17, 6-12) shot 52 percent for the game (28-54), while High Point shot 44 percent (26-59), but the Panthers sank more 3-pointers, 10-5, and saw an edge at the free throw line, 17-20, compared to PC's 10-18. High Point also committed fewer turnovers, 8-17, and scored 16 more points off those turnovers.
