Presbyterian College’s list of 28 football players signed to letters of intent on Wednesday includes three from Laurens County.
Blue Hose-bound are Ryan Campbell and Mark McGowan of Laurens District High School and Austin Caughman of Clinton High.
The list is composed of 21 South Carolinians and others from Georgia and North Carolina.
Campbell was a 4-year starter at LDHS and amassed 5,000 all-purpose yards. He was named all-county and all-region, as well as Fellowship of Christian Athletes Athlete of the Year. He plans to major in secondary education with a minor in psychology.
McGowan made 67 tackles in 2019, intercepted four passes and blocked four field goals. He was named all-state, all-region and all-county. He ran track at LDHS and plan to major in nutrition at PC.
Caughman, a 2-time all-county selection and honorable mention all-state, made 86 tackles, 13 of which were for loss. He was active in the Environmental Club, Beta Club and Junior ROTC. He is the recipient of a 3-year National ROTC Scholarship and plans to major in history.
Here is a complete list:
James Hyland, DT, 6-2, 255, Fort Mill
Jayden Vincent, DE, 6-2, 235, Iva (Crescent)
Brooks Gsell, DB, 6-0, 186, Indian Trail, N.C. (Piedmont)
T.J. Booker, DE, 6-0, 225, Union (County)
Braxton Cox, QB, 6-0, 190, Morganton, N.C. (Draughn)
Harrison Kennedy, DT, 5-11, 270, Winnsboro (Fairfield Central)
James McBeth, DB, 6-3, 170, Spartanburg (Dorman)
Lucas Garrett, OL, 6-4, 250, Inman (Chapman)
Clinton Caldwell, OL, 6-2, 255, Lake City
Wyatt Rowland, RB, 5-9, 165, Manning (Laurence Manning Academy)
Anthony Dye, DE, 5-11, 218, Gastonia, N.C. (Hunter Huss)
T.J. Boller, DT, 6-0, 250, Statesville, N.C. (South Iredell)
Tim Newman, RB, 5-11, 195, Charlotte, N.C. (Myers Park)
Kaleb Shaw, WR-DB, 5-9, 160, Wagener (Wagener-Salley)\
Hayden Cherry, LB, 5-10, 180, Edgefield (Saluda)
Reagan Cherry, LB, 5-10, 215, Edgefield (Saluda)
Chris Barfield Jr., OL, 5-11, 270, Sumter (Crestwood)
Austin Caughman, LB, 5-9, 175, Clinton
Trey Williams, OL, 6-2, 250, Simpsonville (Hillcrest)
Dawson Glenn, ATH, 6-2, 180, Abbeville (Dixie)
Noah Powell, DE, 6-3, 240, West Columbia (Gray Collegiate)
Ryan Campbell, QB-DB, 5-11, 185, Laurens
Julius Reynolds, WR, 5-11, 160, Lilburn, Ga. (Berkmar)
Max Louris, RB, 5-10, 190, Taylors (Eastside)
Jayden Martin, DB, 6-0, 190, Simpsonville (Southside Christian)
Mark McGowan, DB, 6-0, 175, Laurens
C.J. Tillman, DL, 6-0, 278, Edgefield (Foxcreek)
Jackson Wilson, OL, 6-4, 300, Easley
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.