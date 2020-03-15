The Laurens County Community Theatre announces the postponement of the second weekend of "Willy Wonka Jr." at the Gillam Center in Clinton.
Due to the cancellation of schools and an abundance of caution the local arts group decided to suspend at this time. New dates will be selected and announced in the near future.
"Our awesome youth actors have put together a great show and we want to provide them the opportunity to perform more shows," said director Amy Vaughn.
Updates will be provided on Facebook and the LCCT phone line, 864-833-5228.
