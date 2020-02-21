The Class 5A Upper State Wrestling Tournament, scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Laurens District High School, will now be held on Saturday and Sunday.
The individual meet was moved because several teams are out of school on Friday and are not allowed to travel, so the meet will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Chesnee visits Clinton in the second round of the Class 3A girls’ basketball playoffs on Friday night at 6:30 after being postponed on Thursday.
As scheduled, Laurens Academy’s boys’ basketball team will play Andrew Jackson Academy on Friday at Heathwood Hall Academy in Columbia at 8 p.m., and the girls will take on Lowcountry Prep on Saturday at Wilson Hall in Sumter, tipping off at 1:30 p.m.
