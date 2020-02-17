Clinton High School, hardly surprisingly, dominated the girls’ basketball all-region team after winning the Region 3-3A championship and earning a home game Monday night in the first round of the playoffs against Catawba Ridge High School of Fort Mill.
De’Shanti Watts, a junior who averaged 13 points a game (and 17 in region contests) was Player of the Year. The junior also averaged 8.5 rebounds. By virtue of the honor, Watts will also make all-state, which consists of the top 16 Class 3A players.
Head coach John Gardner earned Coach of the Year.
Also named to the 11-player all-region squad were sophomore Tinique Austin and 10th grader Payton Price-Walker. Austin averaged 9.6 points and 12 rebounds, while Price-Walker averaged 5.5 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.
Named to the team from other region members were Zavia Jeter and Maddie Grace Runyans of runner-up Woodruff, Jahliah Coleman-Eigner and Diamond Davis of Newberry, Carmen Glenn and Keyvi Land of Union County, Lauren Livingston of Emerald and Carissa Wicker of Mid-Carolina.
