Citing weather and travel concerns, Clinton High School has postponed Thursday night’s varsity home basketball games against Emerald until Friday. Girls will play at 6 p.m., boys at 7:30, as usual.
Junior varsity games scheduled for Thursday in Greenwood have been canceled. In other words, they will not be made up.
Laurens JV and 9th-grade games at Woodmont have been canceled.
All other after-school activities at CHS and LDHS have also been canceled for Thursday.
