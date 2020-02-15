Behind a career-high 26 points from Chris Martin, Presbyterian almost knocked off the Big South Conference leader in men’s basketball Saturday at Templeton Center.
Almost. Winthrop (19-9, 13-2) edged the Blue Hose, 89-88.
Josh Ferguson led Winthrop with 17 points and six rebounds.
PC overcame a 12-point deficit early in the second half to take the lead but could not hang on down the stretch.
The two teams stayed close in the early going with four ties in the opening four minutes leading to a slim 1-point lead for Winthrop, 13-12 with 15:27 left in the first half. The Eagles led by 10, 35-25, at halftime.
PC opened the second half on an 8-4 run over the first three minutes to cut the Eagle lead down to six, 49-43. Winthrop responded with an 8-2 run of its own to push the lead back out to 12, 57-45 at the 15:04 mark. The Blue Hose once again answered with a 16-2 burst over the next four minutes to regain the lead at 61-59 with 11:18 to play.
During the stretch, Martin scored six points.
Winthrop's Hunter Hale connected on a three with 30 seconds to play and, after a free throw by the Eagles, it was a 4-point game, 89-85. Kody Shubert cut the lead to one, 89-88, but Presbyterian (9-18, 6-8) could get no closer.
The Blue Hose visit High Point on Thursday at 7 p.m.
