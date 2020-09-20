Mrs. Hattie Shaw Kilgore, age 91, of 46 Duke Drive, Gray Court, S.C. passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at her residence. She is survived by her husband, Doffer Kilgore of the home; three daughters,Yolanda O. Kilgore, Lisa A. Kilgore, Sandra K. Shaw; one grandchild; one great grandchild; two brothers; Grover Shaw Jr. Ronnie Shaw and eight sisters, Allean Sullivan, Bernice McDaniel, Shirley Sullivan, Annie Wharton, Edistine Shaw, Linda Thomas, Carolyn Young, and Towanda McDowell.
Funeral services for Mrs. Hattie Shaw Kilgore will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 12 noon at the Center Rabun Baptist Church with Reverend Albert Blandin officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family is at the home. Beasley Funeral Home of Fountain Inn is in charge of the arrangements.
