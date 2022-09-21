Homer Lawson, age 90, passed away, Saturday, September 17, 2022 at his home.
He was born on August 14, 1932, in Cross Anchor, SC and was the son of the late Lanham and Pearl Nelson Lawson.
Homer retired from Clinton Mills after 45 years of dedicated service. He was a U.S. Army Veteran spending time overseas while serving his country during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Davidson Street Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and making others smile and laugh.
Mr. Lawson is survived by his wife of 67 years, Eleanor B. Lawson; three daughters, Linda Gault (Carter), Susan Anderson, and Cathy Miller (Lee); nine grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Elbert Lawson, Arthur “Shorty” Lawson and Sam Lawson, his sisters, Lydia Bell Leopard, Jeanette Stroud, and Nellie Moore.
Graveside services with Military Honors will be conducted Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in Rosemont Cemetery at 11:00 AM with Rev. Kenny Moore officiating.
The family will greet friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Davidson Street Baptist Church, 400 Davidson Street, Clinton, SC 29325.
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.