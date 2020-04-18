Mr. John Earl Smith of 1243 Boyd Road, Laurens, South Carolina, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at the Rainey Hospice House in Anderson, S.C.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mrs. Elizzie Smith.
He is survived by two sons, Willie Turner and Mike Smith; two daughters, Denise Williams and Towansa Foggie; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral for Mr John Earl Smith will be announced later by Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens.
The families are at their respected home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.