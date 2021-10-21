On Wednesday, Presbyterian College announced they will be turning 112 Musgrove into a student hub.
"PC is incredibly proud to be the college of Clinton, South Carolina," Dr. Matthew vandenBerg stated.
vandenBerg was made aware of the school owning the building when he met with Clinton Mayor Bob McLean shortly after arriving in Clinton. It previously was a bookstore for PC students.
"The thought of PC students gathering in our downtown, eating in our restaurants, shopping in our stores is an exciting idea and will make an immediate impact on our downtown," said Mayor McLean at the groundbreaking ceremony.
The ideas for this location have been taking shape, with those ideas coming from the students.
"We needed a space where we can laugh, hang out, and speak freely. A place to just be freely" said President of the PC's Multicultural Student Union Kennedy Wright.
"If we can really work together and do some special things, our best days will absolutely be ahead of us," said vandenBerg.
PC hopes to have the space finished by the spring of 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.