February is Black History Month and one way to celebrate is to support Black-owned businesses not just this month, but in all months.
Here is a growing list of Black-owned businesses in Laurens County to check out:
TEAM (The Edward A. McDaniel) Companies
The McDaniel Family has a long heritage of entrepreneurship and service in Laurens County. They still live in the home on the land once farmed by Darling McDaniel.
McDaniel & Son masonry was a highly skilled father and son business brick mason business that constructed many buildings all over the upstate including many churches, portions of Greenville Tech campus, and the Laforrest Motel which was later converted into Laforrest Community Care Center when Edward and Sheila McDaniel continued operation of the businesses passed down.
The company is now owned by Sheila, Garrett, and Lee McDaniel is now known as TEAM (The Edward A. McDaniel) Companies specializing in ABC stores, check cashing, affordable housing, and Taggart Timber tree farm on the property that has been in the family since the 1800s.
Additionally, Garrett McDaniel has started the political consulting firm Sinew Solutions.
Sheila McDaniel attributes a lot of the success of the businesses over the years to the family’s commitment to the community. “In a rural area like ours, you don’t often have the opportunity to gain new customers so longevity and service are key….Pay attention to the market and try to deliver effectively in whatever it is you do.”
McDaniel ABC Laurens is located at 810 E Main St., McDaniel ABC Clinton is at 200 Willard Rd, and Sinew Solutions' website is TheSinewSolution.com.
SongByrd Photography
SongByrd Photography is owned by Crystal Byrd. January 17 of this year was their fourth year. They offer portrait, wedding, branding, and event photography. Their work can be viewed at www.songbyrdphotography.shootproof.com.
The best way to reach them is by email at songbyrdphoto@gmail.com, 864-923-1185, or through social media: Facebook - @songbyrdphotography, Instagram - songbyrdphotography and Twitter - @Crystal Byrd.
Wilo's LLC
Geoff Wideman’s Wilo's LLC has officially been in business since May of 2020. They have been in this industry for over 3 years. They offer residential and commercial surveillance camera systems, TV mounting, theater and surround sound, and smart home automation.
The best way to contact them is by phone, 864-483-9634 or e-mail, wilosllc@gmail.com. You can find their Facebook under the name Wilo's LLC.
A Taste of Home
Johnny and Shenoa Cheeks are the owners of A Taste of Home of Laurens LLC. They have been in business since 2011.
Mr. Cheeks started the business when he was laid off from the post office as a delivery contract driver.
They are a buffet-style restaurant but also offer catering. They are working on a wedding venue that is going to be on South Harper St extension where the armory used to be.
A Taste of Home is located at 112 Fleming St. in Laurens.
Southern District
Mark DeSeignora’s Southern District is a clothing store located in Clinton. They are open Tuesday through Thursday from 12 pm until 8 pm. Their website is southern-district-clinton-sc.myshopify.com.
The store is located at 108 N. Broad Street in Clinton. You can reach them by phone at 865-547-1381.
Lavish
Lavish is owned by Travis Grant. They specialize in design and fashion. Their mission is “to create an apparel company that can offer superior design, quality, and value to the consumer.” You can visit Lavish at 730 West Main Street, Suite C in Clinton. They can be reached by phone at 864-923-5285.
Laurens County Taxi-Cab
Laurens County Taxi-Cab can be reached at 864-340-9088.
JMG Photo and Video
JMG Photo and Video specialize in wedding and studio photography, videography, graphics, and more. They are available for parties and family reunions. They provide a free setup of their mobile studio for local parties and events. The studio is located at 203 B. Fleming Street in Laurens. They are open by appointment only. You can call 864-923-3107 to schedule your appointment.
Precept Staffing, INC. & Advanced Drug Testing Services
Precept Staffing and Advanced Drug Testing Services are owned by Brenda Ligon. They are located at 328 Hillcrest Drive Ste. 5 in Laurens. They are open Monday – Friday, 8 am until 5 pm. They specialize in temporary and permanent staffing in light/heavy industrial and clerical and certified professional drug testing. They can be reached by phone at 864-984-1908. Their website is preceptstaffing.com.
Beasley Funeral Home
Beasley Funeral Home is a funeral and cemetery service in Laurens. They are a historical family-owned business. They have three locations in the Upstate. Their staff consists of five licensed embalmers and six licensed funeral directors. They also have two apprentices. Their phone number is 864-520-2997 and their website is beasleyfuneralhome.net.
Big D Butcher
Big D Butcher is owned by Trevor Dendy. They are located at 257 Torrington Road in Clinton. They are open Thursday through Saturday from 11 am until 6:30 pm. They offer their customers USDA Choice and Prime cut beef, top quality chicken, pork, seafood, and deli selections. Prime cut beef is not always available. They can be reached by phone at 864-547-1888.
Foggie’s Detail
Foggie’s Detail is owned by Jerome Foggie. It is a car wash service located at 445 Church Street in Laurens. They are opened Monday – Saturday from 8 am until 5 pm. Their phone number is 864-984-1940.
