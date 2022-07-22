The Laurens Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting incident that occurred earlier this year on Father’s Day.
On Thursday, officers with the Laurens Police Department, along with SLED’s Fugitive Task Force, arrested a 15-year-old juvenile on four counts of Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.
A search warrant was executed on the residence where the juvenile was taken into custody and because of that search, two 9-millimeter handguns were recovered, which are believed to be the firearms used in the Father’s Day incident.
The arrested juvenile is currently being housed at the DJJ holding facility in Columbia. This case is still active, and more arrests are expected.
