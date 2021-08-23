The Clinton Economic Development Corporation recently sold 75 acres, in what has been Clinton Park Corporate Center III, that will pave the way for 260 new homes.
STP Development, in conjunction with DR Horton Builders, will build seven different models of homes, ranging from 1400-2500 SF. The price range of homes will be $180,000 - $290,000.
Construction will begin by the end of 2021 on the development that will include a clubhouse and swimming pool.
The property is located on Robert M Vance Drive, off of Springdale Drive.
"We are excited to have new homes coming to Clinton," said Marvin Moss, City of Clinton Economic Development Manager. "New roof tops will improve our ability to recruit retail. Located between Eastside Elementary, Clinton Middle and Clinton High schools make this area ideal for residential."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.