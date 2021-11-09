The Woodlawn Ramblers Motorcycle Club (of Greenwood) organized and hosted the 32nd annual Bub Lollis Memorial Ride on Sunday, October 31.
The event was held at the SCDDSN Whitten Center facility in Clinton to collect supplies and funds for the residents. These supplies and funds are used to provide above and beyond the state-funded support for activities and outings.
Over 240 participants from various motorcycle clubs gathered at the facility to make this event successful.
