Locally-owned small businesses are the lifeblood of a community. Those businesses support local families and help many initiatives around town. Some have done this for multiple generations.
Many started years ago and many are multi-generational. They've been a part of this community for years.
To support those businesses, we are spotlighting some of the multi-generational, family-owned businesses that make Laurens County unique.
*Editor's Note: We are sure we did not include all of these types of businesses in Laurens County. An exclusions were not intentional.
L&L Office Supply, Inc.
Lee Brouillette and Larry Hatchette (L&L) opened the doors in 1959 before Lee became sole owner a few years later.
In 1982, Lee, with the help of his wife and 3 sons, L&L opened its second location in Clinton. Lee expanded the business with his three sons, Steve, Eddie and Joe.
Their inventory provides a complete line of office supplies and accessories, office machines, art supplies, computer accessories, office furniture and much more.
Their team also offers:
Free local delivery
Fax Service
Color Copy Service
Laminating Service
Two convenient locations
123 Fleming Street in Laurens and 114 North Broad Street in Clinton
Hill’s Service Company
Robert L. Hill, Sr., established Hill’s Service Company in May of 1965. He worked for a heating and air-conditioning business during his young career, starting in 1952. Hill started the business after the company he worked for closed. He started the business with only $5,000.
The shop was located behind his home at 205 Linden Avenue, in Laurens, SC until 1967. The next location was on Chestnut Street Extension and Highway 221, in Laurens until November of 1972 when it was moved to the present location of 2621 Highway 221 South.
Hill’s Service Company was incorporated in December of 1974.
According to their website, “Hill’s Service Company, Inc. was founded on the one basic principle, to take care of the customer’s needs by providing quality service. The primary concern today is still the same as the day we started, and that is to ensure total customer satisfaction and beyond.”
Laurens Drug
Laurens Drug has been family owned for 38 years and locally owned since 1894.
Dean B. Youmans RPh. is the owner and pharmacist in charge. His son, Dean, joined the business to expand the medical equipment and home healthcare division.
Once located on the historic square, Laurens Drug is now located at 923 W Main St..
Wilson's Curb Market
Established in 1958, this favorite “go to” lunch spot is owned by Paul Wilson. They are known for their pimento bacon cheeseburger and the bird dog sandwich. Wilson’s wife, Paula, makes the weekly special desserts.
Wilson’s Curb Market is located at 210 W Main St, Clinton, SC 29325. You can call in your orders at 864-833-3227.
Advertiser Printing Co./ The Laurens County Advertiser
The Laurens Advertiser was started by 22-year-old J.C. Garlington in 1885. In 1890, William Watts Bell bought The Laurens Advertiser before selling it to Arthur Lee in 1910. Within a few years, Lee bought out the rest of the owners and became the sole owner.
In 1959 when Lee decided to retire, he sold the paper to W.J. “Jim” Brown and his brother-in-law David Harman. Brown bought out Harman and the Brown family has owned the company ever since.
Brown expanded the paper to start covering the entire county in the 1970s and was renamed The Laurens County Advertiser.
When W.J. passed away in 2002, the newspaper continued under three of his sons, Marc, Chris and Jim, until Chris passed away in 2008.
Marc and Jim Brown expanded the newspaper’s reach worldwide, officially launching its website in 2009.
They continue to print their newspaper, as well as numerous other community and specialty publications.
Sadler Hughes Apothecary
For over 95 years, Sadler Hughes Apothecary has been serving the Clinton community.
Rufus Sadler, Sr. and William Owens founded Sadler Owens Pharmacy in 1917. Sadler, Sr. served in the Army during World War I and when he returned, Owens sold his share and it became known as “Sadler’s.”
Rufus Sadler, Jr. began working in the store during the 1930’s and 1940’s.
In 1987, Rufus’ son-in-law, Walter M. Hughes, Jr. joined the business and the name was changed to Sadler Hughes Apothecary.
Thomason Jeweler's
Family owned and operated jewelry store since 1970. Offering engraving, jewelry repair, watch battery replacement as well as custom designed pieces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.