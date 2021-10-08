Downtown Laurens continues to prosper and a local developer is adding another amenity that adds to the charm of the local community.
Melissa Patton has developed the Cottage on Court Street as a short-term rental, located at 110 Court Street in Laurens. What was once a property in need of care has been transformed into a destination.
Patton is a realtor for Keller Williams One in Laurens and she has also developed residential properties in Laurens County.
“I have been studying short-term rental investment opportunities for years,” said Patton. “I've felt that Laurens County would be a perfect fit with its proximity to Greenville, Spartanburg, mountains, beach, etc. I've been waiting for a property that was within walking distance of a thriving downtown. I felt this property checked all my boxes.”
Patton purchased the property from Doug Clark of Mantis Homes. Clark has been renovating properties in Laurens County.
“He was posting photos on his Facebook page about what he was doing,” said Patton. “I stalked him for months before I purchased it from him in late August 2021.”
Patton says she wanted to provide a truly urban feel with a taste of “good ole' southern fun." She removed numerous dying Leyland Cypress trees and built a privacy fence with a partial "peek-a-boo" fence. She wanted to let people see some of the fun but also give her guests some privacy on the deck/firepit and eventually with a hot tub.
Mantis Homes completed most of the interior renovation on the property. They built out two bedrooms, two baths, removed the dropped ceiling, new flooring, installed new granite counters, a new island with butcher block counters, performed intricate exterior renovations and added a new roof.
“Upon closing, I partnered with Brewington Contractors to help build out the privacy/peek-a-boo fence, sidewalk, and firepit area,” said Patton. “I also hired a stager, Shannon Quattlebaum, to help get everything ready for my guests from furnishings to decor to amenities.”
The project is a sense of pride for Patton. “If I'm being honest, this home is nicer than my current home,” said Patton. “My husband wants me to reserve lots of weekends for our family to enjoy downtown Laurens.”
Short-term rental is Patton’s intent since there is no high-end hotel in Laurens. She has another downtown property under contract that she would like to use as a short-term rental.
“I firmly believe that Laurens County and Laurens/Clinton is a destination,” said Patton. “I'm a realtor and I receive requests on a weekly basis for short-term rentals and they are scarce in Laurens. As the downtown continues to grow, this need will only increase. Everyone who has seen the property believes the same as I do that Laurens is a perfect location for a well-appointed short-term rental and they all love this property.”
Patton and her family have lived in Laurens County for many years and served on numerous boards and committees from the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce Board, Laurens County HealthCare Foundation, FirstSteps, Clinton Downtown Association, District 56 Athletic Facilities Committee and more.
“We've been discussing, planning and hoping for growth in Laurens County for decades,” said Patton. “Finally, the train has left the station and it's coming fast to Laurens County. Residents, tourists and guests are coming more and more each week.”
For information on the property, contact Patton at 864-923-7924.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.