The LDHS robotics team has 57 spots remaining for their July 12-15 STEM Camp.
The theme for camp this summer is "Essential STEM" and students will be learning about the heroes who continued to work during the "shelter in place" phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Camp runs from 8:30a-5:00p and includes guest speakers, a field trip, classes taught by certified LCSD55 teachers, and 7 STEM Challenges. The cost of camp is $150 and includes t-shirt, insulated lunch tote, materials, and a mask.
There are 5 scholarships remaining that would drop the cost of camp to $25. Camp is available for all rising 3rd-8th graders (not just LCSD55 students).
All staff and campers will be required to wear face coverings.
Please visit to sign up:
https://sites.google.com/laurens55.org/hotrodstemcamp2021/home
