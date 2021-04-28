As businesses still deal with the lingering effects of COVID-19, adjustments are still having to be made on how they handle events.
For Main Street Laurens' Sip & Stroll this past weekend, the event was held over three days. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night had up to 150 tickets for sale. Tickets were added to Friday night from Thursday night that were not sold.
Friday night was the most attended night with 191 participants. Saturday saw the second-best turnout with 94 attendees. Thursday had 70 people attending. People traveled from Columbia, Texas, Tampa and 45 online sales were attributed to visitors from Charlotte.
Fourteen businesses were open with tasting stops. Twelve businesses featured different wines from the area, with 2 having non-alcoholic choices. City Scape, Enoree River, and Old Rock Quarry all had multiple wines at the various businesses for visitors to taste.
Ware Shoals resident Terrance Leverett said that the event was a good way to visit businesses you might not typically visit. His favorite wine was Lime in da Coconut from Old Rock Quarry that was being served at Southern Twist.
Main Street Laurens had 52 volunteers help with the event and Director Jonathan Irick said they could not have done without them.
Though this fundraiser has no specific project tied to it, Irick said that they have a couple of building projects they are starting. They are also working toward more public art as well as working on more outdoor seating and gathering areas.
Main Street’s next event will be Finally Friday on May 14. The Band Levelz with David E will be featured. The following day, May 15, the Moving on Main 5K and a party after the race featuring Justin Corley from Greenwood. The event on May 15 will be from 9:30am until 2:30pm.
