Chautauqua performer Debra Conner will perform a portrayal of Titanic survivor Edith Russell at the Laurens Library from 2pm-4pm on Sunday, March 13.
Aboard the Titanic is a true story presented in-character as a first person monologue. Fashion designer and journalist, flamboyant Edith Russell’s vivid accounts of the Titanic disaster are spellbinding. They include experiences of the rich and famous along with lesser-known tales from the doomed ship.
Debra Connor is a new addition to the SC Humanities Speakers Bureau: Humanities Out Loud program. She has worked as a Chautauqua performer since 1997 when she received a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to develop a portrayal of poet Emily Dickinson.
In addition to Dickinson and Russell, Conner depicts author Margaret Mitchell in presentations.
This program is 1 hour in length and includes a question and answer session both in, and out, of character. It will follow a brief meeting of the Friends of the Library.
This program is free and open to the public.
For more information, please contact the Laurens County Public Library at 864-681-7323.
