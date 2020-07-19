Restaurants around Laurens County are taking a step to make safety and health a priority by being a part of the Palmetto Priority.
The Palmetto Priority is a restaurant commitment that is designed to instill confidence with customers as they choose dine-in service at South Carolina restaurants. The formal commitment made by the restauranteurs demonstrates real precautions that they are taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
According to Palmetto Priority, when customers see the Palmetto Priority endorsement seal, they can be certain that the restaurant is taking all necessary steps to protect their employees and customers and is committed to playing a leadership role in protecting our communities.
Restaurants that choose to participate in the program will comply with a checklist of operational assurances as outlined in the restaurant reopening guidelines, participate in required free online education and participate in a DHEC limited scope food safety inspection.
Restaurants that agree to adhere to the checklist and sign a commitment to their employees and customers will earn the endorsement of the program. They will be required to post the “Palmetto Priority Seal” that clearly outlines their commitment to their guests and staff.
The SC Restaurant and Lodging Association will oversee this consumer-driven program by providing patrons with the opportunity to share their experience, both positive and negative, through a short survey. This form, available at palmettopriority.com will also be used to file a report if a restaurant is not honoring their commitment.
Restaurants must agree to the following commitments to protect their employees and customers and demonstrating leadership in safe sanitation practices with all employees on every shift:
• Complete either a DHEC Virtual Food Safety Check or, after July 1st, a Limited Scope Food Safety Inspection
• Managers must complete the ServSafe Reopening Guidance: COVID-19 Precautions. All employees will be trained on appropriate cleaning and disinfection, hand hygiene, proper face covering and respiratory etiquette.
• Adhere to the minimum standards, as outlined below of the SCRLA Restaurant Reopening Guidance:
- Post required signage advising customers not to enter if symptomatic
- Appropriate signage to promote social distancing and walking traffic patterns
- Select one person per shift to be in charge of safety and sanitation during the shift, observing and ensuring that hand washing is done appropriately, and sanitation of dining room areas, restrooms, lobbies and door areas is done regularly and consistently (minimum of hourly)
- Signs reminding of hand hygiene and proper handwashing posted for customers and staff
- Execute the restaurants plan to clean and disinfect common areas and surfaces regularly using chemicals appropriate for COVID-19 disinfection
- Health safety checks for all employees before each shift
- Require each employee to wear a face covering (i.e., cloth or paper face coverings, face masks, full face shields)
- Hand sanitizing stations will be available to all customers and employees, including upon entry o Parties will maintain at least 6 feet of distance from other parties at all times, except when seated at tables or booths with partitions.
- Only provide condiments (consider using PC products when appropriate), silverware, flatware, glassware, or other traditional tabletop items upon service/request. When table is unoccupied, all items should be removed. o Tables are cleaned and disinfected in between seating
- Self-service items such as a buffets or drink stations are eliminated unless an attendant is provided to serve those items to guests or to supervise the use of gloves by the patrons o Menus are available digital, single use or disinfected between guests
Laurens County restaurants that are currently participating in The Palmetto Priority are:
- Arby's - Laurens, Clinton
- Taste of Home - Laurens
- Mig's of Laurens
- Tacos & Bla Bla Bla - Laurens
- Chick-fil-A - Laurens
- Zaxby's - Laurens, Clinton
- Trotter's Restaurant - Clinton
Click here to see a list of participating restaurants in SC
