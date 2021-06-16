After parts of two years, Academic Teams at Clinton High School, their coaches, and their families had the chance to gather in a winding down COVID-19 pandemic. The global illness brought many things to a halt and provided many, many challenges.
Still, the competitors persevered.
And, Red Devil teams brought home two State Championships.
A dinner at Clinton High School’s cafeteria and awards program in the auditorium June 7 celebrated teammates that “never gave up.” The Clinton Middle School Academic Team and the Science Olympiad Team brought in second in the state designations. The Clinton High School Academic Team and the Science Olympiad Team brought in first in the state designations.
A highlight: 10th Place in the Nation, the “Write It, Do It” team of Rachel Vondergeest and Anna Kiley, at the virtual National Science Olympiad. The Team’s Coach and District Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields said, “If you get 10th places, your team scores will improve real well.”
Academic Competition Teams:
Clinton Middle School, 2021 State Runner-up Academic Team
Clinton High School, 2021 State Champion Academic Team
Clinton Middle School, 2021 State Runner-up Science Olympiad Team
Clinton High School, 2021 State Champion Science Olympiad Team
Clinton Middle School Academic Team
Jackie Alcudia, Madison Edgins, Gemma Gearhart, Ella Kate Haupfear, Gabe Haupfear, Jacob King, Matthew King, Helen Sarah, Ada Tiller, Maddox Wilbanks, Kahne Wooten, and William Wyatt.
Clinton Middle School Science Olympiad Team
Jackie Alcuida, Katelyn Bell, Liam Bell, Rylee Bell, Madison Edgins, Keegan Fortman, Jacob King, Matthew King, Anna Litzenberger, Bennett Nolan, Lindsey Pysell, Aiden Sarah, Helen Sarah, Ada Tiller, Maddox Wilbanks, and William Wyatt.
Clinton High School Academic Team
Joey Ardelt, Jack Brent, Grin Darden, Mason Gibbs, Leah Meana, Shane Nelson, Lindsey Pysell, Aiden Sarah, Chase Tollison, Rachel Vondergeest, and Asheton Wilbanks.
Clinton High School Science Olympiad Team
Joey Ardelt, Jack Brent, Grin Darden, Anna Kiley, Shane Nelson, Mason Pysell, Rachel Vondergeest, Gracie Wiggins, and Asheton Wilbanks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.