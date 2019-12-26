Another fatal traffic accident occurred on Thursday morning near Waterloo.
The identity of the victim, a pedestrian, has not yet been released by the Laurens County Coroner’s Office.
At approximately 6:40 a.m., the victim exited a stalled vehicle on Todd Quarter Road near the intersection of Enchanted Oaks Road, about 2.1 miles west of Waterloo. The driver of a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe, after rounding a curve on Todd Quarter Road, attempted to avoid the vehicle stopped in the southbound lane. The victim was hit by the Tahoe while attempting to cross the northbound lane.
The driver was seatbelted, and neither he nor a passenger were injured.
The investigation is continuing, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
It was the 23rd traffic fatality of 2019 in Laurens County and second in as many days.
