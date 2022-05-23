Representatives of two activist groups and a civil rights and social justice advocate held a press conference in the parking lot of the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office today in response to the death of 26-year-old Kalah Gary in an officer-involved shooting on Saturday night.
A representative from the SC Black Activist Coalition, the New Black Panther Party and Derrick Quarles, spokesperson for the Gary family, spoke at the press conference.
“We are here today to speak on one thing and one thing only, and that’s transparency,” said the representative of the SC Black Activist Coalition. “It is well known to the community that we had a tragedy here on Saturday where a young queen, Ms. Kalah Gary, lost her life.”
Transparency along with the role of SLED in the investigation and the role of the LCSO during the incident were topics during the press conference.
“What we are here for today is to jump out in front of law enforcement in front of this community and let them know that we want transparency,” said the representative of the SC Black Activist Coalition. “Whenever a case is moved immediately to SLED, it leaves the community and the family wondering for answers.
“The sheriff’s dept. is not obligated to withhold the body camera footage. They can release it now. We want the sheriff’s office to know that they owe it to the community to be transparent and also to hold people accountable.”
Quarles is a civil rights and social justice advocate from Greenville. He read a statement from the Gary family.
“Kalah’s family is in deep mourning and utter disbelief,” said Quarles. “Kalah should still be here today.”
On behalf of the family, Quarles requested the following from SLED and the LCSO:
- A release of the 911 call that prompted law enforcement to respond to the residence
- A release of radio communication between all responding agencies: LCSO, SLED, coroner’s office
- A release of body cam, dash cam and any other video evidence related to the incident
- A copy of any incident reports pertaining to Kalah from between January 1 and the time of the shooting
“We are not going to sweep this under the rug,” said a representative of the New Black Panther Party. “We are all around this city and we will be actively standing post and making sure that they are holding their officers accountable. We will stand firm on this.”
