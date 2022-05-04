The Adair Center will host their first Spring Festival on Saturday, May 14 from 9am to noon.
Around 10am, organizers will be dedicating the new pollinator garden in memory of Calvin Robertson, who passed away in 2021. "Robertson was a vital member of our community in many ways, especially his dedication to conservation," said event organizers.
There will be ice cream from the Front Porch Churn (one free cup for the first 100 guests), plant sales, a free family photo opportunity, several community groups, hot dog plates, hash for sale, the library book mobile, and other vendors.
The Adair Center animals will be there and you can also check out The Riddle Cabin from the early 1800's.
Parking will be at the small lot behind EB Morse or Collyar Park. A golf cart will bring you to The Adair Center.
