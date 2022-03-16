In addition to two new industries - Shamrock Technologies and Blue Diamond - and a potential expansion at ZF Transmissions, there are two other industries looking to locate in Laurens County, the Laurens County Development Corporation’s board was told Tuesday.
President and CEO Jon Coleman said a firm has signed a contract for the City of Clinton’s 2nd “spec” building in the Corporate Park, and another firm is looking at the closed Muffin Mam building in the Hunter Industrial Park, Laurens.
Employment by these companies will offset the jobs lost when Muffin Mam closed and 117 employees who lost their jobs with the closure of the Michelin distribution center near Laurens. The board was told 30 - 40 employees are eligible for transfer to a Spartanburg site.
A jobs fair was held in November for Muffin Mam employees. The LCDC and South Carolina Works are working with the Michelin employees. A company employing 60 people is working in a portion of the Michelin building (Hwy 221), the board was told.
In 2021, LCDC was responsible for securing $307.4 million in new investments in Laurens County. The potential ZF Transmissions investment (Project Trapezoid) is a $257 Million investment. Shamrock and Blue Diamond are an expected, combined, $37.4 Million investment.
LCDC is funded with 5% of the money brought into the county annually by FILOTs (fees in lieu of taxes paid by industries) and by sponsors. Its board meets every other month at the Center for Advanced Manufacturing, Piedmont Technical College, on Hwy 221 at I-385 near Laurens.
