Jimmy Davis has worked with Ingles Markets for 43 years, serving in the Laurens and Clinton area for the majority of this time. He spent the last 16 of these years dedicated to being store manager at the Laurens' store on E. Main St.
Davis is looking forward to his retirement to spend time with his family, specifically his wife, children and grandchildren.
"I've really enjoyed watching the Laurens and Clinton communities grow," Davis said. "When I started here, there was nothing on this side of town. Now, it's really prospered a lot."
Sandra Pulley works as the assistant manager under Davis' leadership and knows that the store would not be where it is now if it weren't for Davis' dedication to the store and the customers.
"Jimmy has taught me a lot. He hired me 11 years ago, and I had a lot of things to learn about the business side of things and customer service," Pulley said. "He is very customer oriented. He is going to take away a lot of knowledge when he walks out the door, but we wish him all the best in his new chapter in life."
Davis' last day in the position will be Tuesday, January 24.
Mark Nelksick will take over in the position once Davis officially retires, and the store's staff is fully prepared to help orient him and support him in any way they can. Pulley can testify that he is equipped for the job after working under his leadership for a couple of weeks in the Clinton store, where he previously served as store manager.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.