An independent look at Laurens County’s finances has resulted in an unmodified, “clean” opinion and revelation that the county has $13.9 Million in its surplus account.
Governments generally want to keep a fund balance equal to 30 days of operating expenses in case of emergencies - man-made or weather-related that prevent money from coming into their treasuries to pay bills.
The independent auditor’s report was presented Tuesday night by Grant Davis of the Mauldin and Jenkins firm. He presented three main reports and told the Laurens County Council that the county’s surplus funds have grown by $2.2 Million from last year to this year.
The county has $47.5 Million in assets and $33 Million in liabilities which are mostly amounts payable to other funds. The county has $1.1 Million in unspent Covid-recovery money, the auditor said.
“If you don’t spend it,” Davis said, “you have to send it back.”
It is “a very positive report from our perspective,” Davis said.
Council Member David Tribble asked if the county is in better order now getting information to the auditors. Davis said there were delayed during a transition in finance directors but those have been ironed out. The field work in October took two weeks, he said, and the auditors were “very pleased with the timeline.”
In other business at the Feb. 14 regular council meeting, the council heard continuing concerns about residential development in Northern Laurens County, especially regarding Wells Road and Durbin Road.
Billy Wilson, purchasing supervisor, gave updates on two Capital Projects Sales Tax-funded projects - new kennels at the Animal Shelter and a new Evidence Storage Facility, both administered by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.
The kennels were ordered in July with a delivery time of 7 months. Wilson said they wanted to get the work done in late spring, in case there was a need to house displaced dogs when it would be not too cold and not too hot.
The evidence facility is built at the Johnson Detention Center and is 99% done, Wilson said. A track system for bringing in large pieces of evidence needs to be installed, but Sheriff’s personnel already are starting to assemble shelving. A ribbon-cutting will be scheduled when the final punch list is completed, the council was told.
The Capital Projects Sales Tax funds 16 countywide projects and was approved by a sizable majority of voters in the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election. It sunsets in 8 years but can be renewed with a new set of projects and another majority vote.
Council gave 3rd and final reading to ordinances designating a fee instead of property taxes to two privately funded spec buildings in the Woodfields Industrial Park and their designation for fees-distribution purposes in the Octagon Industrial Park.
Tribble also expressed concern that the City of Clinton has lost the services of jail trustys and said negotiations to get them back would be undertaken with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.
Council Member Diane Anderson expressed reservations about the withdrawal of Susan Stewart’s nomination to be on the Library Board. She said Stewart would be an asset to the board and urged her appointment to an at-large position, after her withdrawn appointment for a District 7 position.
“She has something to offer,” Anderson said. “When people volunteer to serve, it touches me in a place where I know we all need to give back. But I have no control over other (council members’) appointments.”
Several members also complimented the conduct of community meetings for input about an updated Comprehensive Plan - the next meetings are Feb. 20, Laurens County Fire Department, Station 21; and Feb. 22, Cross Hill Fire Department, Station 4. The meetings start at 5 p.m. and are expected to conclude at 6 p.m.
