Due to additional COVID-19 vaccination sites in the community and physician offices, as well as reduced demand from the public, Prisma Health is making changes to its vaccination sites.
Prisma Health has administered almost 400,000 vaccinations and is committed to continuing to get shots in arms to help build community immunity. Rick Scott, chair of Prisma Health vaccine task force, said, “We are very proud to have begun the vaccination efforts on the first day vaccine was available and have vaccinated more South Carolinians than any other organization. We continue our commitment to getting shots in arms through our vaccination sites, mobile units and now our primary care offices.
Within the past few weeks, Prisma Health has initiated vaccinations for patients in selected physician offices across the Prisma Health service area. The initial physician practices were selected based on their availability of a pharmacist to assist. At those practices, clinical staff will have the opportunity to talk with patients about receiving the vaccine and then schedule them to receive vaccination in their office. Prisma Health hopes to expand to more physicians’ offices as soon as possible.
Scott added, “Being able to give vaccinations in our physician offices is very important because some community members want to talk to their physician about their personal concerns. Since we are seeing more vaccine hesitancy in the community, this a great time to be able to offer this. We know that some community members are waiting for full Food and Drug Administration approval although the safety and effectiveness of these vaccines are already quite clear. Vaccination is our best way to get back to normal and enjoy a great summer knowing that we are protecting ourselves and each other by doing so.”
On Friday, May 21, the mass vaccination site at The Ridge in Laurens will be permanently closed. The site administered more than 10,000 vaccinations. If community members need a second dose of the Pfizer vaccination, they can receive it at one of Prisma Health’s mass vaccination sites or other community vaccination locations.
Prisma Health Laurens Hospital CEO Justin M. Benfield said, “We are proud to have administered more than 10,000 vaccinations at this site for our community. We also are proud of the collaboration with city and county officials to make the site possible. We encourage all community members to continue to get their vaccinations as we work to build community immunity.”
Effective Monday, May 25, the days and hours of operation will change at other Prisma Health vaccination sites as well.
Colonial Life Arena, Columbia
- Wednesday–Saturday, 8:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.
Kmart Plaza, Greenville
- Wednesday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Thursday–Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Oconee Memorial Hospital
- Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Sumter County Civic Center
- Wednesday–Friday, 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Saturday, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
As a reminder, the COVID-19 vaccine is now available for ages 12 and up. For additional COVID-19 vaccine information, visit PrismaHealth.org/Vaccine or call 833-2PRISMA. For a full list of vaccine sites in South Carolina, including the Laurens community, visit scdhec.gov/vaxlocator.
