Smith Chevrolet is changing ownership after more than 70 years in Laurens.
The Smith family opened the doors in 1947 as a Pontiac dealership. The Smith family has owned it ever since.
They have sold it to Greenlight Automotive LLC of Sanford, Florida. Greenlight Chevrolet has moved in new inventory over the past few days.
According to William Smith, they were not looking to sell. Inquiries and negotiations took about four months.
Smith’s father and uncle opened the dealership in 1947. The Smith family has sold Pontiacs, Fords, AMC, Jeep and Cadillac in addition to Chevrolets.
Smith said he will miss his customers and his employees the most.
