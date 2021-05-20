The Echo Theater in downtown Laurens, home to the former “Redneck Shop, is taking its theater marquee from darkness to light for the first time in over 25 years on Thursday, May 27.
In May 1996, Reverend David Kennedy, Pastor of the New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church, began his decades-long fight (as told in the Sundance Award Winning Film BURDEN) to transform the 100-year-old Echo Theater, a segregated movie theater turned KKK museum and American Nazi Party Headquarters, into a place of truth, diversity and remembrance.
"When this historic theater marquee lights up for the first time in over 25 years, the words 'ECHO' will not only illuminate across downtown Laurens once again, but will now burn bright atop a space committed to combating hatred, healing division and showing that change is possible," said organizers of the project in a release.
As part of the commemoration, Walmart will make a donation to The Echo Project in support of its mission to rebuild the theater.
The Echo Project is a nonprofit organization founded in 2019 by Reverend Kennedy, members of New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church and residents of Laurens County.
"The Echo Project is beginning renovation and construction at the Echo Theater to create an inclusive multicultural initiative that embodies the transformative powers of reconciliation and tolerance," said organizers.
Once the building renovation is complete, the new Echo Theater will house a world-class museum and an in-person and online education center. This center will celebrate diversity and empower young people to be positive and peaceful community builders.
For more information about the project, visit www.rehabhate.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.