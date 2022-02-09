Pictured from left: Dr. Holisa Wharton, dean of the William Preston Turner School of Nursing at Lander University; Dr. Scott Jones, Lander provost and executive vice president for academic affairs; Dr. Richard Cosentino, Lander president; Dr. Hope E. Rivers, PTC president; Dr. Keli Fewox, PTC vice president for academic affairs; Tara Gonce, PTC dean of health care; and Miranda Gaillard, PTC department head for nursing.