When shifts change at any health care facility, it’s essential to have an efficient handoff of information and responsibility between staff who are leaving and those coming in.
An agreement signed recently by officials from Piedmont Technical College (PTC) and Lander University is designed to facilitate a smooth handoff of PTC Registered Nurse (RN)-licensed Associate Degree Nursing graduates who transfer into the Lander Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (RN-BSN) Program.
“Ultimately, the goal our institutions share is to provide the best patient care possible to our communities, delivered by the most qualified professionals we can produce,” said Tara Gonce, PTC dean of health care. “In South Carolina, the overall supply of qualified nurses still falls short of current demand, so the need persists. This agreement is a monumental step in addressing nursing workforce supply issues in our state.”
“The call for registered nurses to achieve higher levels of education is driven by the increasing complexity of healthcare,” added Dr. Holisa Wharton, dean of the William Preston Turner School of Nursing at Lander University. “Having taught nursing at PTC for 7 years prior to coming to Lander, I know the high caliber of registered nurses produced by both programs. PTC provides the critical foundational nursing education and Lander will provide a rich liberal arts environment to advance nursing knowledge through coursework in evidence-based practice (research), community health, advanced assessment skills, leadership and professional development.”
The articulation agreement is a powerful way to enhance the transfer of students from PTC to Lander. Under its terms, PTC students who are RNs and meet transfer requirements will be guaranteed admission and priority acceptance into Lander’s RN-BSN Program.
“The RN to BSN Program at Lander can be completed in nine months and is completely online, so it’s really convenient for working RNs who want to further their education,” said Dr. Keli Fewox, PTC vice president for academic affairs. “Under this agreement, Lander will accept up to 90 semester hours of transfer credit and require RN-BSN students to complete an additional 30 hours to earn a total of 120 hours for the bachelor of science in nursing.”
“Piedmont Technical College and Lander University share the same obligation to developing the workforce of South Carolina through high-quality education, and this agreement honors that obligation,” added Dr. Scott Jones, Lander provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “Lander University recognizes the achievements of PTC’s nursing students and is committed to helping them build upon their education and advance their careers.”
