Airtime Inflatable Rentals, LLC celebrated their Laurens County Chamber of Commerce membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, July 12.
Airtime Inflatable Rentals, LLC is a family-owned business owned by Emily & Leon Smith. They have been in the bounce house business for two years.
The Smiths have a large variety of bounce house combos and waterslides.
They provide tarps, extension cords, and hoses. Their company is insured and is certified in inflatable safety.
For more information, visit their website, www.airtimeinflatablerentals.com, or call (864) 871-6540. Online booking is available.
They can also be found on Facebook; https://m.facebook.com/Airtime.Inflatable.Rentals/.
