Main Street Clinton will be looking for a new manager after Adele Alducin’s last day with the organization was Monday, November 15.
Alducin has served as the Main Street Clinton manager for just over four years. She turned in her resignation on November 1 and plans to continue working in the real estate market in the Greenwood area.
During her tenure with Main Street Clinton, the organization has been successful with events such as Town Rhythms, Rhythm on the Rails, Clinton Christmas Parade and many more.
Main Street Clinton received their National Main Street accreditation in 2018.
The City of Clinton launched their Main Street program in 2016 and were accepted into the Main Street South Carolina program.
