Do not drink the water of Lake Rabon. Do not swim in green water.
These two common-sense suggestions are ways the Laurens County Water & Sewer Commission and the SC Department of Health & Environmental Control are trying to keep people from getting sick after an algae bloom.
The advisory could be lifted as early as today (July 27), or it could be extended based on additional testing. One of the six test sites at Lake Rabon is testing higher than allowed standards for microcystin - it can be a liver toxin and a carcinogen (cancer causing) in humans and animals.
The board of the LCWSC was briefed on the advisory this morning (July 27).
Danger from algae blooms is the news now because of Tampa Bay in Florida. A “red tide” there has killed thousands of fish, because of an algae bloom allegedly made worse by pollution.
National reports said the red tide has turned Tampa Bay toxic.
Red tides occur naturally, but 200 million gallons of polluted water from an old phosphorous plant was dumped into the bay, making this one worse, according to a report.
The report said 100 miles of the Florida Gulf Coast is affected.
Lake Rabon’s situation is nowhere near that serious. But DHEC advised LCWSC to take action, starting July 16. The advisory is on LCWSC’s social media, and Lake Rabon residents were called about it.
Confusion came in because of an image on a posted sign.
A water glass with a red circle and cross-out told some people what all water from Lake Rabon was hazardous. Treated water goes through a treatment process, part of which addresses microcystin.
The only way treated water - as opposed to raw water - could be potentially hazardous would be if the treatment facility was unaware of the algae bloom - in this case, commissioner were told, everyone is aware.
There are 72 sample sites on South Carolina lakes - 6 on Lake Rabon, which is managed by LCWSC.
One site tested too high - a second site was close to the too-high level. Everywhere else was well under the accepted level.
People should not use lake water to irrigate their vegetable gardens. They should not fill their swimming pools with lake water.
They should not allow their pets to drink Lake Rabon’s raw water. If they catch fish from the lake, DHEC recommends rinsing before eating.
The LCWSC commissioners were told this science - connection between algae blooms and cancer-causing substances - is new, coming to DHEC’s testing regime in 2018.
