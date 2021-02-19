Two men are under arrest and charged with attempted murder after an alleged assault on Sunday.
Around 9:20pm on Feb. 14, Laurens County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to Gethsemane Circle in Ware Shoals in reference to a gunshot victim. Deputies learned that the victim had been allegedly assaulted by two subjects and sustained a gunshot wound to the leg that was not life threatening.
After a lengthy investigation, the subjects were identified as Stephen Wayne Kneece of Piedmont and Devin Xavier Hawkins of Anderson. Jordan Celeste Duvall of Pelzer is currently wanted in relation to this case for Neglect in Reporting a Crime.
According to the Laurens County Sheriff's Office, this was an isolated incident and there was no danger to the public.
Kneece was arrested on February 17 and is being held without bond at the Johnson Detention Center. He has been charged with Attempted Murder.
Hawkins was arrested by Greenville County on February 19 on unrelated charges and is currently in their detention center. He will be charged with Attempted Murder once in LCSO custody.
If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Jordan Duvall, you can call (864) 984-4967 or report anonymously to CrimeStoppers (864-68-CRIME).
“These two individuals have extensive criminal histories and both are currently out on bond for violent offenses," said LCSO Major Chris Martin. "These thugs continue to think they can do what they want, when they want. The hardworking men and women of this Sheriff’s Office will continue to prove them wrong by putting them in jail where they belong. Our hope is that the next part of the judicial process will do the same thing.”
