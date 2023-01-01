In anticipation of our country's 250th anniversary, the local Sullivan-Dunklin DAR Chapter is sponsoring an essay contest, "What Happened Here During the American Revolution", open to all students in Laurens County, grades K-12.
Students are asked to research and write the story of a person or event from present-day Laurens County (Little River District at the time) that helped win the American Revolution.
Submissions are limited to 500 words. Students must include their name, age, address, phone number, grade and school.
Winners will receive:
Grades K-4 - $100 for first place and $50 for second place
Grades 5-8 - $100 for first place and $50 for second place
Grades 9-12 - $100 for first place and $50 for second place
The essay contest is open to all public, private and home school students in Laurens County. The deadline to submit an essay is February 1, 2023.
Submit your essay to:
Laurens County Museum
116 South Public Square
Laurens, SC 29360
