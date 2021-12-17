An Anderson man has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of Billie Jean Cross, who was reported missing from Fountain Inn on December 10.
The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified a homicide victim located in Starr, SC as Ms. Cross on Dec. 14. Laurens County Sheriff’s Office investigators identified a person of interest that same day. The subject was located and taken into custody on unrelated fraud charges for the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
After a thorough investigation, Timothy Paul Spencer of Anderson has been charged with the murder of Billie Jean Cross and more charges are pending.
“We would like to thank the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with this case,” said the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office. “While Spencer has been charged, this investigation is still ongoing and we will not be releasing further information at this time to protect the integrity of this case.”
Sheriff Don Reynolds said, "This is the result of intense and dedicated work by both the Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. I am very grateful for this working relationship. My thoughts and prayers are still with the family of Ms. Cross."
