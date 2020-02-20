Laurens District 55 High School will host its annual Black History Program on Wednesday, February 26. This year, author, speaker, musician and University of South Carolina Upstate instructor Alphaeus Anderson will serve as guest speaker at the school wide event.
Alphaeus Anderson is the author of Youth Magnet. He is also the founder of Gain Maintain, a platform dedicated to providing cutting-edge strategies, training modules, and courses to coach leaders as they work to attract and empower youth. He is a graduate of Anderson University with a Bachelor of Arts in Christian Ministries and a minor in Music.
Annually, Anderson attracts over 350 students during the spring and summer to sing in a choir he started with only one child over 14 years ago. His choir grew to over 125 students in 30 days. The choir later began to attract teenagers across a 3-state area and has since exploded, with seven Stellar Award nominations and one Dove Award nomination. Alphaeus & Pure N Heart has received two Stellar Award wins for “Best Youth Project of the Year” in January 2012 and March 2019.
Alphaeus speaks to thousands of students in schools, churches, community centers and revivals. His music is performed in organizations, festivals, schools and ministries across the nation and has been featured at the National GMWA Youth and Young Adult Division Conference, the National Baptist Convention, and on the internet and terrestrial radio. Alphaeus is one of many recipients of the 2016 President Barack Obama Volunteer Service Award, presented by Ambassador Lenora Peterson.
Seating for the event will be available to the community on a first come, first serve basis. Please contact the LDHS main office at 864-682-3151 to reserve a seat. Please note that you must reserve a seat in advance if you’d like to attend; reserved seating will not be available the day of the event. The program will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be located in the LDHS main gym.
