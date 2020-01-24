Thirty-two dogs seized by Laurens County officials earlier this week were released following a hearing Friday morning. The dogs will continue to receive veterinary care in a safe location, and an animal behaviorist will soon visit the animals to help determine next steps.
On January 21, at approximately 8:30 a.m., Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 298 Bryson Rd. in Fountain Inn at the request of Animal Control. The dogs were discovered at this location, the majority attached to chains and appearing malnourished and in poor health.
“We are a very small county with very limited funding dealing with a huge animal welfare problem,” Geoff Brown, Animal Control Supervisor, said. “This won’t be the last, and we will continue to go after individuals and criminal organizations who are torturing, mistreating and fighting animals in our county. We have learned through the past weeks that we are not alone and could not have made it through this without everyone coming together as a team. If you see something, say something and we will take it from there.
“We now rely on the Solicitor’s Office to prosecute these cases to the fullest extent of the law. Without the aggressive prosecution and stiff penalties in these cases, they will continue.”
Laurens County Animal Control would like to think the Sheriff’s Office for quickly intervening to help these animals get the care they need; Humane Society of the U.S. for finding placement and providing transportation for the adoptable in Laurens County Animal Shelter in order to make space for the incoming dog from this case; Abbeville County Animal Control and Greenville County Animal Control for assisting with the removal of these dogs; and Nashville Humane Association, Charleston Animal Society and Greenville County Animal Care, as well as SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare for taking in the adoptable dogs.
This case follows last week’s alleged puppy-mill seizure, which involved the rescue of approximately 150 dogs from an operation in Laurens County. LCSO, Animal Control, Anderson County PAWs Animal Shelter and Izzie’s Pond intervened to protect the animals involved, while the Humane Society of the U.S. coordinated placement of many of the dogs and puppies. The remainder of the dogs are going through the Anderson County PAWS adoption program.
County officials would also like to thank Charleston Animal Society, Humane Society of Charlotte (N.C.), Cashiers-Highlands Humane Society (N.C.) and Chihuahua Rescue and Transport for answering the call to help the rescued dogs take the next step in their journey.
