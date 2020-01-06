The Laurens County branch of the NAACP is hosting its annual Freedom Fund Banquet on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Springfield Baptist Church in Laurens.
The banquet will begin at 6 p.m.
The county branch, led by president Rev. David Kennedy, holds the banquet each year as a fundraiser. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased by calling Freedom Fund organizers Melvin Allen (864-876-6676), George Casey (864-969-2020), Shirley H. Clark (864-923-1879), Cassandra Philson (864-340-9088) and Carolyn Shortt (864-923-1024).
The NAACP has increased its youth membership over the past year by means of a Youth Council, led by Lamoria Allen under the direction of adult supervisor Yoneko Allen.
