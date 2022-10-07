One person was arrested on drug charges after a search warrant was executed at a residence on Jersey Street in Laurens on September 22.
The Laurens Police Dept. (LPD) received an anonymous tip about drug activity at this location and was able to obtain a search warrant. The LPD Narcotics Unit and the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit worked together in this effort.
After executing the search warrant, Steven Redd was arrested for Possession with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine and Trafficking in Crack Cocaine.
“We have multiple ongoing drug investigations, but these types of investigations take time to work up the ladder to the bigger target and source of supply," said Chief Keith Grounsell. "Just because you are not reading about drug arrests daily does not mean they are not happening behind the scenes. Drug dealers need to remember that they must get lucky every deal not to get caught, but police only need to get lucky one time to bust you. The probability is in the favor of the police. So, my suggestion is to get help if you are a drug addict and stop your wicked ways if you are a dealer or else prison is inevitable.”
