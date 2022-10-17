Applications for the Laurens County Sheriff's Office Christmas for Kids program will be available starting November 1 at the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office front lobby during normal business hours (M-F 9am to 5pm).
Applicants do not need to bring anything with them to pick up an application. Instructions are on the front of the packet.
Christmas for Kids assistance is needs-based and an interview is required for all applicants. All necessary proof documents that will be required at the time of interview are listed on the front of the application.
