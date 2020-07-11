Laurens County Council and the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce recently announced a partnership for a Small Business Recovery Program for Laurens County.
Amanda Munyan, LCCC President/CEO, explains, “we are aware of the challenges the small businesses in Laurens County have experienced during the Covid-19 pandemic. Our County Council has stepped up with special funding in efforts to help in this time of need. We are excited to have the opportunity to expand our support efforts through funding we would not otherwise have to offer. This is a crucial time to rally around our local businesses.”
As the Chamber leads the Laurens County Covid-19 Recovery Task Force meetings addressing economic recovery needs and priorities, an overwhelming concern continues to be the small business endurance. From various roundtable discussions and business feedback, a constant is the need for customers and financial assistance. The County Council funding will be used for a Small Business Micro-Grant program in Laurens County.
The Laurens County Small Business Recovery Micro-Grant is designed to help these small businesses get back on their feet while also encouraging adoption of best practices to keep employees, customers, and communities safe. Grant funds can be used for operating costs, including but not limited to wages and salaries, rent, mortgages and inventory; and/or for health and safety improvements.
The grants will be administered, through a Small Business Micro-Grant Review Committee (MGC), under the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce umbrella and funded by Laurens County Council. Businesses with 10 or less employees that are physically located in Laurens County, currently open, operating as of January 1, 2020, and are experiencing coronavirus-related hardships are eligible for this grant.
Funds are limited and all applicants will be prioritized by first come, first serve. Particularly affected industries like restaurants and retail, will take precedence.
David Pitts, County Council Chair, added “we understand these small businesses often operate on razor-thin profit margins and hold very little cash in reserve, which makes weathering the effects of a global pandemic particularly challenging. I am thankful County Council agreed to enhance the Chamber’s Small Business support efforts.”
The application (https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Z8TTSJ8) opens on Monday, July 13 at 9 am and will close Friday, July 24 at 11:45 pm.
