The Laurens Police Department has arrested 72-year-old Kalim Abdul Alawajid and charged him with unlawful conduct toward a child after a 6-year-old was found with a loaded handgun at Laurens Elementary School on Friday morning.
Alawajid is the grandfather of the child.
A staff member at Laurens Elementary School found the gun in a classroom, according to Laurens School District 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas.
Thomas said law enforcement was notified and arrived in a matter of minutes to assist the school resource officer.
According to the police, no threats were made against any student or staff.
They also stated that the 6-year-old boy brought the gun to school because he said he wanted to "shoot zombies."
Dr. Thomas stated that “We appreciate the cooperation and patience of our school district community as we all work together to ensure that we provide safe teaching and learning environments in our schools.”
A bond hearing for Alawajid will be held on Saturday morning.
