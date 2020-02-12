GREENWOOD — The top winners in this year’s juried art exhibit, held annually at Lander University, include, from left: Abby Bell, of Ware Shoals, first place, drawing; Isaiah Daley, of Greenwood, first place, graphic design; Tradd Makar, of Beaufort, first place, painting and printmaking; Abigail Nance, of Summerville, best in show award for the painting “Dreams of Home”; Marta Aguilar, of Bradley, first place, photography; Ashley Dever, of Lexington, first place, ceramics; and Katherine Rumminger, of Liberty, first place, sculpture.
Serving as judge for this year’s event was Tom Bryan, former program manager and regional coordinator for the South Carolina Arts Commission. The public is invited to check out the exhibit, which will remain on display through Feb. 20 in Lander’s Monsanto Gallery.
