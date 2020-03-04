Kendrick Dickey, 8th grade, was the Score Big/Win Big prize winner named at the conclusion of the Black History Month program at Laurens Middle School.
During the program, South Carolina artist Patro Ulmer was working on an original work of art within sight of the audience. When the painting of Kobe Bryant was completed, it was announced that Mr. Ulmer would donate the art work as a SB/WB prize. Kendrick was the lucky student whose ticket was drawn, and he was presented with the completed canvas by the artist himself.
All students at LMS have the opportunity to earn tickets for Score Big/Win Big prize drawings by doing their best academic work.
