Durant Ashmore will lead a tour of Hammond’s Store Battlefield on Saturday, August 6 beginning at 9:00 AM.
This battlefield, which is on private property just outside of Clinton, has recently been located by archeologists with the South Carolina Battleground Trust after requests from Ashmore and the Laurens County Revolutionary War 250th Committee.
After the Hammond’s Store site visit, the tour will continue at another important site, Hayes Station which is about four miles away.
The Laurens County Museum teamed up with Ashmore for a year-long Revolutionary War lecture series and field trips that have highlighted the history of the war in Laurens County. Visitors from several states and all over South Carolina have attended the lectures.
Out of that series and the work of the Committee, 12 to 14 sites have been located that will be included in the Laurens County Revolutionary War Trail for biking and driving.
At the August 2 lecture, Walter Allen, president of the Laurens County Museum, presented Ashmore with a certificate of appreciation for his dedication and work in bringing attention to the important events that occurred in Laurens County, the need to identify and preserve the sacred sites, increasing knowledge of the famous and infamous people who lived here, and for his support of the Laurens County Museum.
Ashmore, an historian and battlefield preservationist, will schedule more lectures at the museum in the future.
The field trip to Hammond’s Store on Saturday will begin at 9:00 AM at 1503 Green Plain Road in Clinton. In addition to the battlefield, attendees will be able to walk the 300-plus years old Colonial Road. This is the first visit by the public to this site and clothes appropriate for rugged terrain are advised.
The tour will continue at approximately 10:30 AM at Hayes Station, located at 300 Williams Road in Clinton.
For more information, call the Laurens County Museum at (864)681-3678, or visit laurenscountymuseum.org or the Laurens County Museum Facebook Page.
