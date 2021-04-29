Two teenagers died after their ATV struck a tractor trailer on Thursday afternoon in Joanna.
The accident occurred around 4:40pm at the intersection of Milton Road and Pickens Street, according to Trooper Joe Hovis.
The driver and passenger on the 2013 Honda ATV were traveling west on Pickens Street when they crossed Milton Road and struck the tractor trailer that was traveling south on Milton Road, said Hovis.
The driver and passenger on the ATV were not wearing helmets, according to Hovis.
The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims as Jasmine Peake, 14, of Joanna and Madison Simmons, 14, of Gray Court.
The incident is under investigation by the SC Highway Patrol.
