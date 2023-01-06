I voted stickers

Candidate filing closed today at noon for the Laurens County 2023 Municipal Elections on Tuesday, March 7.

Winners in all contests are determined by majority (run off) method.  A runoff election (if needed) will be conducted Tuesday, March 21.

Early Voting will be conducted Monday, Feb 20 – Friday, March 3 at the Voter Registration & Elections Office, located at 105 Bolt Dr, Laurens.

City of Laurens – Mayor

Randy Garrett

Nathan Senn – incumbent

Alicia Latrina Sullivan

Laurens City Council - Dist. 3 

Cassandra Campbell – incumbent

Laurens City Council – Dist. 5

Martin Lowry – incumbent

Laurens City Council – Dist. 6

Johnnie Bolt – incumbent

Jeremy Hudson            

Laurens CPW – Seat 1

Tomika Craig - incumbent

Laurens CPW – Seat 2

Jeff Thompson - incumbent 

Town Of Gray Court – Mayor

Stellartean B Jones – incumbent

Gray Court Town Council (Vote for 2)

Laura B Cook

Nadine Phillip – incumbent

City of Clinton – Mayor

Leonard Pitts

Randy Randall              

Ronnie Roth                  

Clinton City Council – Dist. 2

Shaquille Harp

Kenneth Ken Turner              

Reginald I Vance          

Anita H Williams          

Clinton City Council – Dist. 4

Gary Kuykendall – incumbent

Vernon E McCall          

Stewart Owens             

Clinton City Council – Dist. 6

Andy Howard

Megan P Walsh - incumbent          

Town of Waterloo – Town Council (Vote for 2)

Johnny Cheeks – incumbent

Gina Fleeman