Candidate filing closed today at noon for the Laurens County 2023 Municipal Elections on Tuesday, March 7.
Winners in all contests are determined by majority (run off) method. A runoff election (if needed) will be conducted Tuesday, March 21.
Early Voting will be conducted Monday, Feb 20 – Friday, March 3 at the Voter Registration & Elections Office, located at 105 Bolt Dr, Laurens.
City of Laurens – Mayor
Randy Garrett
Nathan Senn – incumbent
Alicia Latrina Sullivan
Laurens City Council - Dist. 3
Cassandra Campbell – incumbent
Laurens City Council – Dist. 5
Martin Lowry – incumbent
Laurens City Council – Dist. 6
Johnnie Bolt – incumbent
Jeremy Hudson
Laurens CPW – Seat 1
Tomika Craig - incumbent
Laurens CPW – Seat 2
Jeff Thompson - incumbent
Town Of Gray Court – Mayor
Stellartean B Jones – incumbent
Gray Court Town Council (Vote for 2)
Laura B Cook
Nadine Phillip – incumbent
City of Clinton – Mayor
Leonard Pitts
Randy Randall
Ronnie Roth
Clinton City Council – Dist. 2
Shaquille Harp
Kenneth Ken Turner
Reginald I Vance
Anita H Williams
Clinton City Council – Dist. 4
Gary Kuykendall – incumbent
Vernon E McCall
Stewart Owens
Clinton City Council – Dist. 6
Andy Howard
Megan P Walsh - incumbent
Town of Waterloo – Town Council (Vote for 2)
Johnny Cheeks – incumbent
Gina Fleeman
